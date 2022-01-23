Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 21,508 Shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) by 44.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,717 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 21,508 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.11% of Agilysys worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGYS. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $66,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $74,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the third quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Agilysys in the second quarter valued at $186,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AGYS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Agilysys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Maxim Group raised shares of Agilysys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ AGYS opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $886.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.33 and a beta of 1.35. Agilysys, Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.59 and a 52 week high of $64.09.

Agilysys (NASDAQ:AGYS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $37.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.34 million. Agilysys had a negative net margin of 15.64% and a positive return on equity of 26.26%. Agilysys’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agilysys Profile

Agilysys, Inc operates as a technology company. It offers innovative software for point-of-sale, payment gateway, reservation and table management, guest offers management, property management, inventory and procurement, analytics, document management, and mobile and wireless solutions and services to the hospitality industry.

