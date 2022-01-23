Panagora Asset Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,830 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of CTS worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTS. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in CTS during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 28.3% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in CTS by 30.4% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CTS in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. dropped their price target on shares of CTS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of CTS from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of CTS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

CTS stock opened at $33.61 on Friday. CTS Co. has a one year low of $28.72 and a one year high of $39.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 0.76.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.09. CTS had a negative net margin of 7.17% and a positive return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $122.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CTS Co. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.41%.

In related news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.81, for a total transaction of $355,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $1,141,018 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

CTS Profile

CTS Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of sensors, connectivity components, and actuators. Its products include controls, pedals, piezo sensing products, sensors, switches, transducers, electromagnetic and radio frequency interference filters, capacitors, frequency control, resistors, piezo microactuators, and rotary microactuators.

