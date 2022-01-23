Parachute (PAR) Price Tops $0.0014 on Exchanges

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded up 23.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 23rd. In the last week, Parachute has traded 19.4% lower against the US dollar. One Parachute coin can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $834,497.76 and $167,790.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.27 or 0.00031875 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000640 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000351 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Parachute Coin Profile

Parachute (PAR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 608,771,481 coins. Parachute’s official website is www.parachutetoken.com . The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . Parachute’s official Twitter account is @parachutetoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Parachute should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

