Parity Group (LON:PTY) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.69

Parity Group plc (LON:PTY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.69 ($0.10) and traded as low as GBX 7.18 ($0.10). Parity Group shares last traded at GBX 7.18 ($0.10), with a volume of 12,835 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7.11 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 7.68. The company has a market capitalization of £7.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.56.

In other Parity Group news, insider Mark Braund bought 134,660 shares of Parity Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 7 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of £9,426.20 ($12,861.51).

Parity Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of recruitment, and data and technology solutions in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company operates through two segments, Recruitment and Consultancy. The Recruitment segment provides interim recruitment and graduate placement services to various clients.

