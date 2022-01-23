Parnassus Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) by 19.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,440,306 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock after buying an additional 869,719 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.35% of Levi Strauss & Co. worth $133,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 787.7% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,107 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Finally, Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Institutional investors own 20.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LEVI shares. TheStreet raised Levi Strauss & Co. from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

In other Levi Strauss & Co. news, Director David A. Friedman sold 4,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $111,717.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 29,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.02, for a total value of $794,117.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 57,353 shares of company stock worth $1,560,225. 5.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Levi Strauss & Co. stock opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06 and a beta of 1.12. Levi Strauss & Co. has a 52 week low of $19.25 and a 52 week high of $30.84. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

About Levi Strauss & Co.

Levi Strauss & Co engages in the design, marketing, and sale of apparel products. The company offers jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company was founded by Levi Strauss in 1853 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

