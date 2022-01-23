Parnassus Investments LLC Has $94.30 Million Stock Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parnassus Investments LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 232,497 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 15,295 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $94,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Illumina by 3.0% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,200 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,976,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 5.2% in the third quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,861 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 1.9% in the third quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 4,511 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. NS Partners Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 0.8% in the third quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 39,759 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $16,127,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 26,995 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $12,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,059 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $425.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Illumina from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $432.72 to $412.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $446.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $365.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 2.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a PE ratio of 60.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.90. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $341.03 and a twelve month high of $555.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $377.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $424.98.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The life sciences company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.21. Illumina had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 5.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $414.35, for a total value of $41,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,949 shares of company stock valued at $3,690,537 over the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

