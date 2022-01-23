Parnassus Investments LLC Increases Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 5.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,039,059 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,464 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for approximately 1.9% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $906,138,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Applied Materials by 18.2% in the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 407,053 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,394,000 after purchasing an additional 62,576 shares during the period. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in Applied Materials by 2.8% in the third quarter. Bristol Gate Capital Partners Inc. now owns 603,848 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $77,733,000 after purchasing an additional 16,331 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Applied Materials by 3.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 35,621 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Glaxis Capital Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 15.4% in the third quarter. Glaxis Capital Management LLC now owns 84,292 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,247 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Applied Materials by 9.9% in the third quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,263 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.89. Applied Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $96.07 and a one year high of $167.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.07, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.38.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total transaction of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.47.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.