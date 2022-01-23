Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 223,792 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,675,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,792 shares during the period. Becton, Dickinson and comprises approximately 2.4% of Parnassus Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Parnassus Investments LLC owned about 1.63% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $1,149,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,075,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 85,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $20,871,000 after buying an additional 6,744 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.1% during the second quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 93,200 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $22,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 12.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.98% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Becton, Dickinson and presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.63.

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BDX opened at $264.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.63, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $251.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $249.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $268.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. Becton, Dickinson and’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.80%.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

