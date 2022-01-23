Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI Sells 896 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI decreased its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 3.1% of Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $40,262,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Microsoft by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 346,695 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $93,914,000 after purchasing an additional 19,983 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Microsoft by 35.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,714,505 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $464,459,000 after purchasing an additional 444,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Microsoft by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,620,879 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,957,553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,368 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In related news, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Microsoft from $407.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.88.

MSFT stock opened at $296.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $327.80 and a 200-day moving average of $309.10. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $224.22 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.74%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Read More: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.