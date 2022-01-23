Pearl River Capital LLC Acquires 8,062 Shares of BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC)

Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its holdings in BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC) by 144.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,642 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,062 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in BigCommerce were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of BigCommerce by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,188,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,052,000 after buying an additional 1,699,738 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,837,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249,221 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BigCommerce by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,658,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,922 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in BigCommerce during the 3rd quarter valued at $52,617,000. Finally, Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in BigCommerce by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. Matrix Capital Management Company LP now owns 4,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,124,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 76.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BIGC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BigCommerce in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on BigCommerce in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $67.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on BigCommerce from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BigCommerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.42.

In related news, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 29,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $1,744,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CTO Brian Singh Dhatt sold 10,558 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.28, for a total value of $541,414.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 122,950 shares of company stock valued at $6,421,698 in the last three months. 31.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BIGC opened at $27.59 on Friday. BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $96.66. The company has a current ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.49 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a 200-day moving average of $51.48.

BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. BigCommerce had a negative return on equity of 21.94% and a negative net margin of 28.59%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) earnings per share. BigCommerce’s revenue was up 49.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

BigCommerce Profile

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling ecommerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

