Pearl River Capital LLC Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Pearl River Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,836 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 51.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,001,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,426 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 23,129.3% in the second quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 751,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,943,000 after acquiring an additional 747,770 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,713,000 after purchasing an additional 597,872 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $41,819,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the second quarter worth $41,309,000. 84.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.98, for a total value of $404,756.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael Sheresky sold 167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.11, for a total value of $30,913.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $164.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.04, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.63. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.19 and a 1-year high of $214.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $168.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.19.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $984.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $865.20 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.72%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. MKM Partners upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $186.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $235.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

