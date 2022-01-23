Pearl River Capital LLC Has $624,000 Stake in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Pearl River Capital LLC decreased its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 50.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,360 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,354,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,273,000 after buying an additional 805,501 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,079,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,386,321,000 after buying an additional 551,232 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,542,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,896,000 after buying an additional 511,629 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,327,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,479,000 after buying an additional 191,777 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,594,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,141,000 after buying an additional 463,597 shares during the period. 66.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TXG shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $215.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.29.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director Sridhar Kosaraju sold 1,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total value of $249,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Bradford Crutchfield sold 17,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,023,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 270,402 shares of company stock valued at $40,620,200. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics stock opened at $89.29 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.81. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a one year low of $88.54 and a one year high of $208.99. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.38.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 99.17%. The company had revenue of $125.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.42 EPS for the current year.

About 10x Genomics

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

