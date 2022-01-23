Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 1,887 Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BURL. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Burlington Stores by 149.0% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,939,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $549,910,000 after buying an additional 1,160,452 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 30.6% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,729,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $773,930,000 after acquiring an additional 639,747 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 4.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,508,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,739,688,000 after acquiring an additional 382,870 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 59.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 785,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,056,000 after acquiring an additional 292,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Burlington Stores during the second quarter valued at about $82,578,000.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $360.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $364.00 to $316.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $354.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $350.84.

Shares of NYSE:BURL opened at $213.85 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 1 year low of $208.13 and a 1 year high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.70 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $272.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $293.83.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 94.30% and a net margin of 4.93%. The business’s revenue was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

