Pearl River Capital LLC Purchases Shares of 6,330 LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,330 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,538,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,627,145,000 after purchasing an additional 423,203 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,706,901 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,943,342,000 after purchasing an additional 389,676 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,011,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,235,588,000 after acquiring an additional 539,878 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,684,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $480,697,000 after acquiring an additional 149,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 11.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,066,725 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $418,344,000 after purchasing an additional 431,182 shares during the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LYB opened at $94.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $95.58. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1-year low of $84.06 and a 1-year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.78 by ($0.53). The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The business’s revenue was up 87.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LYB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on LyondellBasell Industries from $106.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.41.

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

