Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Pan African Resources (LON:PAF)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 28 ($0.38) target price on the stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 27 ($0.37) target price on shares of Pan African Resources in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of Pan African Resources stock opened at GBX 19 ($0.26) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.06. The company has a market cap of £366.38 million and a PE ratio of 6.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 17.75 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 17.07. Pan African Resources has a 52 week low of GBX 14.84 ($0.20) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.90 ($0.34).

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the exploration of precious metals in South Africa. Its principal property is the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and New Consort located in the Mpumalanga Province, as well as holds interests in Evander mines.

