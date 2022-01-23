Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Acquires Shares of 665 Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 665 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,661,957 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,343,744,000 after acquiring an additional 23,041 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,149,870 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,417,929,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,329,275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,171,272,000 after acquiring an additional 42,182 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,786,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $628,442,000 after acquiring an additional 875,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $406,608,000 after buying an additional 31,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $496.00 to $484.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $430.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $425.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $444.18.

MLM opened at $382.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 6.65. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $280.38 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.85 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $422.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $388.99.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 11.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 20.94%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

