Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Boosts Stake in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,985 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. owned approximately 0.24% of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund worth $450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MSD. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the second quarter worth about $210,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the period. 36.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund stock opened at $8.76 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.25. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.74 and a 1 year high of $9.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.71%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

