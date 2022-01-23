Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Buys 35,270 Shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC) by 241.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,270 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in MRC Global were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MRC. BOKF NA bought a new position in MRC Global in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,181,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 684.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 428,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 374,189 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of MRC Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,333,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 34.4% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,014,078 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,443,000 after purchasing an additional 259,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MRC Global by 20.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,070,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,059,000 after purchasing an additional 180,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MRC. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of MRC Global from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.94.

Shares of MRC opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $621.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.00 and a beta of 2.47. MRC Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.38 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The oil and gas company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.85 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.66%. MRC Global’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

About MRC Global

MRC Global, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy industry. Its products include Carbon Steel Pipe, Carbon Steel Fittings & Flanges, Valves, Valve Automation, Stainless & Alloy Pipe, Mill Supplies & Safety and ValveWatch.

