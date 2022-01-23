Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB)

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) by 46.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 22,558 shares during the period. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust were worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GAB. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 52,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 203.9% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 81,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 54,983 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 47.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 8,298 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.1% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 193,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 16,094 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

GAB stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.93. The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.05 and a 52-week high of $7.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 9th. This is a positive change from The Gabelli Equity Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.23%.

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Kuni Nakamura purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

