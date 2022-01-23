People s United Financial Inc. Acquires 533 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

People s United Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 91.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,323,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,954,000 after acquiring an additional 2,068,480 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,049,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,921,014,000 after acquiring an additional 1,935,945 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,435,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,830,576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 9,728.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,486,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,500 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $59.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.68. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a market capitalization of $183.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.44.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on AZN shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, November 29th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of AstraZeneca to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of AstraZeneca from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.67.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.