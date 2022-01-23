People s United Financial Inc. Buys 161 Shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,741 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Rapid7 were worth $1,440,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 195.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 170,286 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,619,000 after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 8.4% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,239 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rapid7 by 7.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Rapid7 during the second quarter valued at $162,000. 99.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Rapid7 from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rapid7 from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Rapid7 from $141.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.64.

NASDAQ RPD opened at $91.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $115.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.10. Rapid7, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.02 and a 52 week high of $145.00. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.14 and a beta of 1.34.

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $139.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Rapid7, Inc. will post -1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 535 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.67, for a total value of $66,698.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 50,000 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.55, for a total value of $6,277,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,316 shares of company stock worth $8,954,282 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

