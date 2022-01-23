People s United Financial Inc. Grows Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter valued at $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 71.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 105.8% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 214 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Five Below in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Five Below by 1,875.0% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FIVE opened at $159.07 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $194.41 and its 200 day moving average is $196.13. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.29. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.52 and a 12-month high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $607.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.48 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.95 EPS for the current year.

FIVE has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Five Below from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Five Below from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Five Below from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Five Below in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

