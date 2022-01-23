People s United Financial Inc. Has $1.78 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

People s United Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 66.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BND. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 310.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,533,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,287,000 after purchasing an additional 395,675 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $407,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 42.8% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after buying an additional 7,679 shares in the last quarter.

BND opened at $83.39 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $82.79 and a fifty-two week high of $87.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $84.60 and a 200-day moving average of $85.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

