People s United Financial Inc. Increases Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

People s United Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $1,895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $55,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $56,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the third quarter worth approximately $69,000. 78.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $342.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $337.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $359.47.

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Williams sold 23,496 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.33, for a total value of $7,620,457.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 4,023 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $1,334,992.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 32,730 shares of company stock valued at $10,678,810. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of PH stock opened at $313.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 1-year low of $247.41 and a 1-year high of $334.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $317.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $305.42.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 27.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.83%.

Parker-Hannifin Corp. engages in the manufacture of motion and control technologies and systems. It operates through Diversified Industrial and Aerospace segments. The Diversified Industrial segment sells products to both original equipment manufacturers and distributors who serve the replacement markets in manufacturing, packaging, processing, transportation, mobile construction, refrigeration and air conditioning, agricultural and military machinery, and equipment industries.

