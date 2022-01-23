People s United Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)

People s United Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,803 shares during the quarter. People s United Financial Inc. owned 0.35% of Bar Harbor Bankshares worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BHB. FMR LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 67.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,516,000 after acquiring an additional 101,404 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 473.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 946 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Bar Harbor Bankshares by 102.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Bar Harbor Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,978,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN BHB opened at $30.71 on Friday. Bar Harbor Bankshares has a twelve month low of $21.26 and a twelve month high of $32.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.25 million, a P/E ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 0.88.

Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. Bar Harbor Bankshares had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 23.74%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Bar Harbor Bankshares will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Bar Harbor Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.80%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Bar Harbor Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Bar Harbor Bankshares

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates through its subsidiaries, which engages in the provision of commercial, retail, and wealth management banking services. It includes lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, business services, investment management, and trust and third-party brokerage services.

