People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. People’s United Financial’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of PBCT stock opened at $18.53 on Friday. People’s United Financial has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $21.60. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.71%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBCT. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its stake in People’s United Financial by 604.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 74,962 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.11.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

