People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $461.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.60 million. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:PBCT opened at $18.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.37. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.10. People’s United Financial has a 52-week low of $13.36 and a 52-week high of $21.60.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. This is an increase from People’s United Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. People’s United Financial’s payout ratio is currently 47.71%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in People’s United Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $2,125,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in People’s United Financial by 14.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,352,459 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,461,000 after buying an additional 430,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 604.6% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 87,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after buying an additional 74,962 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on PBCT. TheStreet lowered People’s United Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on People’s United Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on People’s United Financial from $21.00 to $22.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, People’s United Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.11.

About People’s United Financial

People’s United Financial, Inc is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Retail Banking segments. The Commercial Banking segment offers commercial real estate lending, middle market and business banking, mortgage warehouse and asset-based lending, and the equipment financing operations.

Recommended Story: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.