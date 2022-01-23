PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.07

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 21st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be given a dividend of 0.071 per share on Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This is a positive change from PermRock Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

PermRock Royalty Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 52.7% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. PermRock Royalty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 120.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments.

PRT stock opened at $7.65 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a market capitalization of $93.10 million, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.51. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $8.36.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. PermRock Royalty Trust had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 87.37%. The firm had revenue of $2.18 million during the quarter.

PermRock Royalty Trust Company Profile

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

