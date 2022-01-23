Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Holdings Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 90.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 26,990 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 107,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,243,000 after acquiring an additional 32,856 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 14.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its stake in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 25,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 12,573 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC lifted its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 96.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 20,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 10,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. 81.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th.

Shares of NYSE PDM opened at $17.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.65 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.36. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.15 and a 52 week high of $20.35.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $131.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.87 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.69%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 195.35%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc engages in the owning, managing, operating, leasing, acquiring, developing, investing in, and disposing of office real estate assets. . Its activities include acquisition, investment, development, management, disposing, and ownership of commercial real estate properties throughout the United States.

