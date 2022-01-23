Piper Sandler Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for OFG Bancorp in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for OFG Bancorp’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.89 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.10). OFG Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 23.53%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on OFG Bancorp from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on OFG Bancorp in a research note on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company.

OFG Bancorp stock opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.52 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.01. OFG Bancorp has a 52 week low of $16.00 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 15.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,381,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,871,000 after acquiring an additional 325,805 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in OFG Bancorp by 103,475.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 16,556 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $628,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 8.2% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 135,755 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 10,297 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFG Bancorp by 82.5% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,127,000 after buying an additional 43,473 shares during the period. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.68%.

OFG Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The Banking segment includes its branches and traditional banking products such as deposits and commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

