Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Price Target Cut to $95.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) had its target price cut by Needham & Company LLC from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.29.

Shares of PLXS opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $91.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Plexus has a 1 year low of $72.46 and a 1 year high of $101.17.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.76 million. Plexus had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 13.94%. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $235,004.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,708. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLXS. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Plexus by 670.6% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 23,921 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,610 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 361.1% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 8,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Plexus by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 88,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,049,000 after purchasing an additional 26,913 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.57% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

