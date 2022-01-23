PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in Xperi Holding Co. (NASDAQ:XPER) by 10.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 611 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Xperi were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XPER. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Xperi during the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 83.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,298 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xperi by 2,142.4% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,543 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Bbva USA lifted its holdings in Xperi by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 8,471 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Xperi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Xperi alerts:

XPER has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. BWS Financial raised Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “top pick” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

XPER stock opened at $17.21 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44. Xperi Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $17.07 and a twelve month high of $25.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 0.71.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.19. Xperi had a net margin of 12.66% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The business had revenue of $219.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Xperi Holding Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Xperi’s payout ratio is currently 15.50%.

In other news, insider Geir Skaaden sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Xperi Company Profile

Xperi Holding Corp. engages in creating, developing and licensing audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging and interconnect technologies. Its brands include DTS, HD Radio, IMAX Enhanced, Invensas, TiVo, and Perceive. The company was founded on December 17, 2019 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Xperi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xperi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.