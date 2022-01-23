PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,269 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Meritor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $920,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Meritor by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MTOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Meritor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

In other news, CAO Paul Bialy sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.25, for a total value of $67,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP John Nelligan sold 6,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total transaction of $173,873.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 157,710 shares of company stock worth $3,973,359 in the last quarter. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MTOR stock opened at $23.79 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $33.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.59.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

