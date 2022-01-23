PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $116,000 Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 102.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $116,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.8% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,287 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,848,677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $249,038,000 after acquiring an additional 226,848 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 100.9% in the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 63,364 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after acquiring an additional 31,821 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 14.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 391,631 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 49,729 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in World Fuel Services by 102.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 279,841 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,880,000 after acquiring an additional 141,495 shares during the period. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on INT shares. Bank of America raised World Fuel Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised World Fuel Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th.

INT stock opened at $26.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.30 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.86 and a 200-day moving average of $29.98. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.29 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.57 billion. World Fuel Services had a return on equity of 3.59% and a net margin of 0.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is presently 55.81%.

World Fuel Services Company Profile

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

