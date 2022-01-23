PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Makes New Investment in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery SA (NYSE:FREY) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FREYR Battery in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of FREYR Battery during the third quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. 44.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FREY. Piper Sandler began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on FREYR Battery in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised FREYR Battery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

Shares of FREY stock opened at $9.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.10. FREYR Battery SA has a one year low of $7.71 and a one year high of $14.37.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FREYR Battery SA will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

