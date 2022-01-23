POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Receives $27.20 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.20.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Brookline Capital Acquisition assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded POINT Biopharma Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $5.95 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.03. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12 month low of $4.25 and a 12 month high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Research analysts forecast that POINT Biopharma Global will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth $17,610,000. 35.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

