Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Portillo’s Inc. provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc. is based in CHICAGO. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a neutral rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Portillos in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.75.

NASDAQ PTLO opened at $25.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. Portillos has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $57.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.61.

Portillos (NASDAQ:PTLO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $138.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.00 million. Portillos’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Portillos will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $889,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $773,000. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Portillos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. 11.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Portillo’s Inc provide fast-casual restaurant concept known for its menu of Chicago-style favorites. Portillo’s Inc is based in CHICAGO.

