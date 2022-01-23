PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 312,825 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,503 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of PRA Group worth $13,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of PRA Group by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,256,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $125,281,000 after purchasing an additional 230,614 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,262,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 159,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,153,000 after buying an additional 12,661 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PRA Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PRA Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 431,461 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,599,000 after buying an additional 13,274 shares in the last quarter. 98.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PRA Group stock opened at $47.42 on Friday. PRA Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.78 and a 1-year high of $51.00. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $46.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.00.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, JMP Securities lifted their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Steven C. Roberts sold 2,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $97,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter M. Graham sold 1,000 shares of PRA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 67,426 shares of company stock worth $3,188,061. 1.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PRA Group

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

