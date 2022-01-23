Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Position in Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 327,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,588 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Adient worth $13,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 34.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 809 shares during the period. Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $208,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Adient by 17.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 5,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Adient in the third quarter worth approximately $230,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ADNT opened at $43.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 3.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.95. Adient plc has a 12-month low of $30.47 and a 12-month high of $53.17.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 9.75% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Adient plc will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Adient from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.11.

In other news, EVP Jerome J. Dorlack sold 7,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $366,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc manufactures automotive seating systems. The firm’s products include complete seats, commercial vehicle seats, structures and mechanisms, foam, fabrics, and trim. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA and Asia. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

