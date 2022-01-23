Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $12.99 Million Stake in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,274 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Brighthouse Financial worth $12,994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 224.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 161,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,355,000 after purchasing an additional 111,690 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 3.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Brighthouse Financial by 8.6% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 9,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Brighthouse Financial alerts:

Shares of BHF stock opened at $52.59 on Friday. Brighthouse Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.32 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $2.89. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 22.88% and a positive return on equity of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 712.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Brighthouse Financial, Inc. will post 19.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on BHF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.82.

Brighthouse Financial Company Profile

Brighthouse Financial, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance and annuities through independent distribution channels and marketing arrangements with diverse network of distribution partners. It operates through the following segments: Annuities; Life; Run-Off; and Corporate & Others.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF).

Receive News & Ratings for Brighthouse Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brighthouse Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.