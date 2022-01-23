Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.40 Million Stock Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 314,450 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,217 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.70% of Ultra Clean worth $13,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCTT. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,097 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 3,551 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Ultra Clean by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 587 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Ultra Clean by 683.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 263,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,175,000 after acquiring an additional 230,188 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $449,582,000 after acquiring an additional 610,998 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

UCTT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultra Clean from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ultra Clean has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

In other news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 9,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total transaction of $510,804.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, COO Vijayan S. Chinnasami sold 2,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $138,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 22,201 shares of company stock valued at $1,281,148 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ UCTT opened at $48.85 on Friday. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.58 and a 12-month high of $65.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.98.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $541.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Ultra Clean’s revenue was up 52.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

