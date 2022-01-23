Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $13.91 Million Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 191.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 273,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179,525 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $13,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 513,820.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 725,142,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,291,000 after acquiring an additional 725,001,279 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 139.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,509,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,671,899,000 after acquiring an additional 27,066,282 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,181,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330,673 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,235,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,308,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 12.7% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 25,358,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,012,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863,413 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Shares of NYSE PINS opened at $29.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.10. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.19 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $632.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.10 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 14.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. Guggenheim downgraded Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on Pinterest from $76.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America began coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinterest from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Pinterest from $48.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.80.

In other news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,347 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.73, for a total transaction of $381,708.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 67,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $2,154,348.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 388,340 shares of company stock worth $15,803,874 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Price-Sales Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.