Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 163,515 Shares of Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Adtalem Global Education Inc. (NYSE:ATGE) by 94.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 337,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,515 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.68% of Adtalem Global Education worth $12,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,362,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,834,000 after buying an additional 267,738 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 114.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,135,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,518 shares in the last quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Avenue Partners LP now owns 1,522,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,273,000 after acquiring an additional 88,769 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adtalem Global Education by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,017,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,275,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Adtalem Global Education by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 960,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,210,000 after purchasing an additional 258,841 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ATGE opened at $27.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Adtalem Global Education Inc. has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $43.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -398.57, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Adtalem Global Education (NYSE:ATGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.12). Adtalem Global Education had a positive return on equity of 11.09% and a negative net margin of 0.09%. The firm had revenue of $348.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $351.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Adtalem Global Education Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephen W. Beard acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.84 per share, with a total value of $32,840.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael W. Malafronte acquired 21,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $709,285.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 22,550 shares of company stock valued at $743,578 in the last quarter. 2.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ATGE shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adtalem Global Education from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Adtalem Global Education Profile

Adtalem Global Education, Inc engages in the provision of workforce solutions. It operates through the following segments: Medical and Healthcare, and Financial Services. The Medical and Healthcare segment offers degree and non-degree programs in the medical and healthcare postsecondary education industry.

