Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) PT Raised to $35.00 at Raymond James

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) had its target price upped by Raymond James to $35.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Profound Medical from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Profound Medical stock opened at $9.72 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.49. The company has a market cap of $201.87 million, a PE ratio of -6.99 and a beta of 1.05. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $9.26 and a 1-year high of $28.97.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Profound Medical had a negative return on equity of 30.45% and a negative net margin of 320.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Profound Medical will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROF. Taylor Wealth Management Partners lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 22.0% in the second quarter. Blackcrane Capital LLC now owns 543,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,878,000 after acquiring an additional 98,076 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $430,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Profound Medical in the second quarter valued at $177,000. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Profound Medical by 66.3% in the second quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 210,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 83,853 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

Profound Medical Company Profile

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

