Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. reduced its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 63.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 40,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 70,927 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Prologis by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 92.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.26, for a total value of $317,218.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hamid R. Moghadam sold 14,355 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total value of $2,076,307.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,690 shares of company stock worth $2,595,282. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PLD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Prologis from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Prologis from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Prologis from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Prologis from $159.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $158.57.

PLD opened at $155.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $114.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.81. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.14 and a 52 week high of $169.93. The business’s 50 day moving average is $156.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.42% and a net margin of 42.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.09%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

