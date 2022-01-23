Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Shares Gap Up to $34.14

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $34.14, but opened at $35.02. Prometheus Biosciences shares last traded at $34.06, with a volume of 601 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RXDX shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 140.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,290 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 116.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,677 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 888.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Prometheus Biosciences in the third quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Prometheus Biosciences by 237.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.39% of the company’s stock.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile (NASDAQ:RXDX)

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

