ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) Holdings Raised by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 579,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.56% of ProPetro worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 171,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in ProPetro by 129.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 234.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 385,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,334,000 after purchasing an additional 270,197 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of ProPetro by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4,224 shares during the period. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ProPetro stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a one year low of $6.39 and a one year high of $13.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.82 and its 200-day moving average is $8.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.97 and a beta of 3.08.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The company had revenue of $250.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. On average, analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ProPetro news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $290,122.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Atb Cap Markets upgraded ProPetro from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th.

About ProPetro

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

