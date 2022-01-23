Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Prospera Financial Services Inc reduced its position in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,228 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,814 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $3,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.6% during the second quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TFC Financial Management increased its position in shares of Amgen by 8.5% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.1% during the third quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 4,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in shares of Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 17,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $217.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.64. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $198.64 and a 12 month high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.70 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 108.67%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.94 dividend. This represents a $7.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.76. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Amgen’s payout ratio is presently 72.50%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 28th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $234.00 to $216.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $216.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $222.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $233.50.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

