Prospera Financial Services Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 67.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 67.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $1,150,920.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 5,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.09, for a total transaction of $1,028,205.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT opened at $214.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $208.16 and a 200 day moving average of $206.36. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.34 and a 52-week high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.46 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 34.41%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 20th will be given a $1.11 dividend. This represents a $4.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.49%.

CAT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $241.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Caterpillar from $291.00 to $257.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Caterpillar from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Caterpillar from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $239.47.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

