Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $3.72 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 69,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in Intel by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 751,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $42,206,000 after purchasing an additional 79,115 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Intel by 68.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,808 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 10.7% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,682 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.94% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Intel from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Mizuho cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.10.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Dion J. Weisler acquired 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of INTC opened at $52.04 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $47.87 and a 52-week high of $68.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.73. The firm has a market cap of $211.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.53.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

